Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

