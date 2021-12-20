7,610 Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KJUL. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

KJUL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. 197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,838. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

