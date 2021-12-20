Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

NYSE BBL traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $56.82. 35,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,376. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $68.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

