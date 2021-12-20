B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $187.98 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,690,420 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.08% of Pfizer worth $187,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 632,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,508. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $336.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

