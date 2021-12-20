BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,878 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE KR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.49. 42,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,715,968. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

