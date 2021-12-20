Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,734.00

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $48,734.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

