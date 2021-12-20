Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $467.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post sales of $467.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the lowest is $466.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $467.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAXR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.