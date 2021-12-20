Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ: IREN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2021 – Iris Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Iris Energy is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Iris Energy is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Iris Energy is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Iris Energy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,051. Iris Energy Ltd has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

