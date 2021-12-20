Wealthpoint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

