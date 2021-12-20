Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 198.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 6.72% of Aspen Technology worth $567,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

AZPN stock opened at $148.68 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

