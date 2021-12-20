Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 13.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.1% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

