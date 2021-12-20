T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $119.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

