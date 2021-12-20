Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRTX. BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $3.52. 357,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

