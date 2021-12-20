Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $475.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.