iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,836,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11.

