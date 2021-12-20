Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

