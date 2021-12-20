SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,486 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 5.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $38,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,883,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $496.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

