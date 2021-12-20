Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

