Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $92,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 70,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $207.83 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $400.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

