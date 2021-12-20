iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,810 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

