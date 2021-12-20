Girard Partners LTD. Sells 34,125 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after acquiring an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $382.77 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.40 and its 200-day moving average is $345.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

