Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $615.63 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $661.78 and its 200-day moving average is $613.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.