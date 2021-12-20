Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $949,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $100.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

