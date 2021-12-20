Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Increases By 18.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $201,500,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

