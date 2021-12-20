Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 0.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 248,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

