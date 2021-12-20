Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

VEEV stock opened at $256.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

