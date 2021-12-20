Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 160,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

