BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 1,676,889 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,676,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000. Arcos Dorados accounts for 2.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.80% of Arcos Dorados at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 181.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 86.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

