Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

NYSE BDX opened at $256.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

