C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Dropbox by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Dropbox by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $50,191.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,967 shares of company stock worth $1,948,443. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

