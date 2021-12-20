C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.24. The stock has a market cap of $603.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

