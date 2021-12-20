iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 14.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

