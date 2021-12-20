Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pool by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Pool by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $4,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $540.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

