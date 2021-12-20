Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 59 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $675.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $646.70 and its 200-day moving average is $608.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

