Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Finance Trust worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 647,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

