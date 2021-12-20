iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 2.60% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,070,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.