Brokerages Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have commented on SMEGF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $24.43 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

