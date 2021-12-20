Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Target Price at €94.29

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €94.29 ($105.94).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HFG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ETR:HFG opened at €68.60 ($77.08) on Friday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.44.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

