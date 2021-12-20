Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives $3.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.