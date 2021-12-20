Aigang Trading Down 26% This Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $529,742.71 and $10,079.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

