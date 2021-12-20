Black Swift Group LLC Sells 47,025 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,124,000 after buying an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,740,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.54 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

