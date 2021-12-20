Black Swift Group LLC Acquires Shares of 81,975 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

