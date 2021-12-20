Black Swift Group LLC Raises Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 802,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

