Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,650 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

