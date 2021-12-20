Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $39.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $231.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day moving average is $229.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

