American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Increased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

