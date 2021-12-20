Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Mplx by 21.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.