Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 44.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 22.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $911.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $915.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $805.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

