Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $11.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.