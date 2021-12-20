Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,829 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $221,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

